The Park Bench, What's Your Favourite Wisdom S1E4

Today’s question I post to our guests on the Park Bench is, ‘What’s your favourite wisdom? We are once again blessed today to be joined by people from England, Holland, New Zealand, Australia and the United States on the show to ensure we are receiving wisdom, insight and sharing from many different parts of the world. This is a show by ALL of us for we the people, where YOU get to have your say on what really matters to you. Together, let’s co-create to get the conversations happening on the Park Bench.

To reach out to Jane, head to www.janedonovan.com.au www.lifesource.global