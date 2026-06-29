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Journalist Whitney Webb describes the global push for digital ID as essential for both central bank digital currencies and UN Agenda 2030.
She warns that while the system is promoted as "inclusive", in practice it excludes those without digital ID from rights, services, and freedom of movement.
"If you don't participate in digital ID, you won't have a legally recognised identity, you won't have rights, you won't be able to access services without it."
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
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