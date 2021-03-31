PUSH HERE and your IMMUNE SYSTEM will THANK YOU - Dr Alan Mandell, DC

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Prevention is always better than cure and the best way to keep away flu, colds, fever and infections is by strengthening the natural protection mechanism of the body which is our immune system, so that it can effectively fight off these problems. The best way to boost immune system in a natural way is through acupressure. This will stimulate meridians throughout the body to help achieve homeostasis (balance). The history of acupressure/acupuncture can be related to ancient Chinese methods of healing through touching and pressing of specific pressure points.
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