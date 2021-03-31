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PUSH HERE and your IMMUNE SYSTEM will THANK YOU - Dr Alan Mandell, DC
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231 views • March 31, 2021
motivationaldoc

Prevention is always better than cure and the best way to keep away flu, colds, fever and infections is by strengthening the natural protection mechanism of the body which is our immune system, so that it can effectively fight off these problems. The best way to boost immune system in a natural way is through acupressure. This will stimulate meridians throughout the body to help achieve homeostasis (balance). The history of acupressure/acupuncture can be related to ancient Chinese methods of healing through touching and pressing of specific pressure points.

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Kindly share this video on your social media so we can help educate others. Wishing you and your family many Blessings! ❤️😊🙏 Dr M

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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