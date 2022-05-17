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May 16th Updates - Diesel Shortage and Rationing Is Coming Soon! You’ve Been Warned.
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147 views • May 17, 2022
Everyone is talking about the recent shootings in New York and California. I had planned to talk a little about them myself, and why I believe that the New York event was a planned Dem operation, but due to the recent strike, I will not be posting that on YouTube and may make another video covering my theories on that for Rumble, BitChute and Brighteon later this week if time allows.
Tonight we are going to talk a little more about the latest warning on the coming food crisis and then talk about a shortage that could impact everything from food, to transportation, to construction.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive
Tonight we are going to talk a little more about the latest warning on the coming food crisis and then talk about a shortage that could impact everything from food, to transportation, to construction.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive
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