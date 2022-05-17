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May 16th Updates - Diesel Shortage and Rationing Is Coming Soon! You’ve Been Warned.
Patriot Nation Live
Patriot Nation Live
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147 views • May 17, 2022
Everyone is talking about the recent shootings in New York and California. I had planned to talk a little about them myself, and why I believe that the New York event was a planned Dem operation, but due to the recent strike, I will not be posting that on YouTube and may make another video covering my theories on that for Rumble, BitChute and Brighteon later this week if time allows.

Tonight we are going to talk a little more about the latest warning on the coming food crisis and then talk about a shortage that could impact everything from food, to transportation, to construction.


Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive
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trumpnewschinabreaking newsoilcurrent affairspolitical newsgasfuelsimon parkespatriot newsupdatesbreaking news todayamerican newspatriot nationpatriot nation liverussia ukraine updaterussia ukraine newsconservative political talkgeo newsdiesel shortagediesel shortage 2022
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy