THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE: A documentary on Healthcare & Chlorine Dioxide (Coming Monday, 02/01/2021)

This documentary will help to change the structure of healthcare from a complex and costly into something simpler and more powerful than ever before. Medicine CAN be inexpensive, easy to use, and much more effective than what we currently have in our healthcare system. The challenge with this type of change is that it breaks down the trillion-dollar medicine industry into a much smaller (and less powerful) system. The change WILL happen but it will take time and education of the public about this revolultionary Antidote that has been around for over 2 decades. I can vouch for the people that made this documentary. They are honest and trustworthy. I can also vouch for ClO2 as a healthcare medicine. It is safe and effective when used correctly. Please watch and share when this is released.