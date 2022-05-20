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Pastor Ruth's Fireside Chat: "If My People," Everything is upside down and backwards...It's not that the Emperor has no clothes....the clothes have no emperor!
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31 views • May 20, 2022
In II Chronicles 7 Solomon prays and God answers, "If my people, who are called by My name...." There is a BIG If in Scripture, If we will humble ourselves and pray, and seek God's face, and turn from our wicked ways, then God will act. Everything in North America is upside down, backwards and inside out! We are watching the purposeful destruction, demolition and division of the United States. Supply issues, gas, food and baby formula, war and rumours of wars.... What can we do to survive?
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