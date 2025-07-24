WE’RE TOAST! Why the US empire is losing on every front: Currency, technology, AI, military, industry and education (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 24, 2025)

- Organ Harvesting Nightmare (0:11)

- Trump vs. BRICS: The Global Currency War (26:06)

- The AI Race and US Energy Production (36:54)

- The Economic and Social Implications of AI (1:15:35)

- The Role of Free Energy Technology (1:15:57)

- The Future of AI and Energy (1:18:37)

- The Economic and Political Landscape (1:18:53)

- The Role of Government and Industry (1:19:13)

- The Impact of Energy Policy on AI Development (1:19:30)

- The Future of Energy and AI (1:19:50)

- Texas Power Grid and AI Data Centers (1:20:05)

- Impact of AI Data Centers on Residential Units (1:25:59)

- Challenges of Diesel Generators and Copper Costs (1:26:27)

- Historical Decisions and Infrastructure Sabotage (1:30:00)

- Global Power and AI Dominance (1:32:29)

- Economic and Political Implications (1:33:24)

- Preparation for Economic Collapse (1:35:57)

- Interview with Bill Holter (1:48:51)

- Silver Market and Failure to Deliver (2:10:12)

- Societal Impact of Economic Collapse (2:22:13)

- Preparedness for Survival Scenarios (2:27:36)

- Practical Preparedness Tips (2:41:53)

- Final Thoughts and Advice (2:42:55)

- Product Promotion and Health Advice (2:43:57)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





