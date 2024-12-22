'U.S. Humiliated': Houthis Taunt America After Big Red Sea Aerial Embarrassment

Yemen's Houthis have taunted the United States following a "friendly fire" incident in the Red Sea, where the U.S. Navy inadvertently shot down one of its own F/A-18 fighter jets. In a statement released after the incident, Houthi official Hashem Sharaf al-Din mocked the U.S., claiming that Americans had been humiliated by Yemenis. He stated, "It is fairly evident that Americans have not learned from their past mistakes, and will continue to taste humiliation at the hands of Yemenis." The Pentagon confirmed the shootdown of the American fighter jet on Sunday.

US Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Red Sea In Disastrous 'Friendly Fire' Incident

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-fighter-jet-shot-down-over-red-sea-disastrous-friendly-fire-incident





