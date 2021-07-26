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Staying Balanced in a Polarized World of Conspiracy Theorists + Total Sheep
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20 views • July 26, 2021
Trying to stay neutral and following the evidence is growing increasingly challenging with pro Covid sheep who will do whatever the government commands, and conspiracy theorists who believe that the vaccine is a kill shot designed to cull the world's population.
Here is my humorous tale of dealing with these two extremes.
#conspiracy #vaccine #crazyworld
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Here is my humorous tale of dealing with these two extremes.
#conspiracy #vaccine #crazyworld
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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