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WEF Admits Maui Wildfires Orchestrated To Transform Hawaii Into 15 Minute Cities
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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439 views • August 19, 2023

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


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The fake Maui wildfires were orchestrated by the globalist elite to poison our air, water, and soil, and redistribute property into the hands of the elite, according to a World Economic Forum insider who warns that “Build back better” literally means destroying things first and then rebuilding according to New World Order plans.


The World Economic Forum is using Maui as Ground Zero to launch a devastating attack on the people, which has laid the groundwork for the rapid reconstruction of the island into 15 minute cities designed to lock down ordinary people in vast outdoor prisons from which there will be no escape.


This evil plan has been in the works for years, and now we are seeing it play out in all its grisly details before our very eyes.


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Keywords
propagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires
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