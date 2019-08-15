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ZUMBA Fat Burning Dance Workout - Abdomen, Legs and Glutes
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96 views • August 15, 2019
Welcome to another exclusive oneHOWTO Sports Zumba workout tutorial. Our resident Zumba instructor Paola Granada shows us this routine specifically designed to work on burning fat from the abdomen, legs and glutes. This means lots of toning action and specially designed dance moves to keep trim. Not only will this workout keep off the pounds, it's a great way to have fun on your own or with some friends to encourage each other. Follow along to dance your buns off and don't forget that you can head on over to the oneHOWTO channel for more videos, whether you are a beginner, intermediate or advanced Zumba level, we have the workout for you.
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