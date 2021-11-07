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Supercut 1: Vilifying C19 Unjabbed VS Vilifying People With HIV
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61 views • November 07, 2021
I look forward to your reaction in the comments section. 💬 Share this vid link on your social media 🔗 Clips from people hating on people with HIV from the 80s are shown in contrast to people hating on people declining c19 jabs. This is an excerpt from my video “Should Covid Vaccines Be Mandated?” See full video on my channels at:
•Locals https://jeff4justice.locals.com/post/1258625/should-covid-vaccines-be-mandated
•Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qDfL504Ok7y/
•Rumble https://rumble.com/voqtc8-should-covid-vaccines-be-mandated.html
•Odysee https://odysee.com/@jeff4justice:b/ShouldCovidVaccinesBeMandated:f
📬 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice you can sign up for the Jeff 4 Justice email list.
💻 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice/links you can find a list of all of the social media platforms I’m at.
Thank you for watching.
Keywords:
#Jeff4Justice
#Unvaccinated
#IWillNotComply
#RightToTry
#mandates
#vaccinemandates
Jeff 4 Justice, jeff4justice, Unvaccinated, I Will Not Comply, Right To Try, IWillNotComply, RightToTry, mandates, vaccine mandates
•Locals https://jeff4justice.locals.com/post/1258625/should-covid-vaccines-be-mandated
•Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qDfL504Ok7y/
•Rumble https://rumble.com/voqtc8-should-covid-vaccines-be-mandated.html
•Odysee https://odysee.com/@jeff4justice:b/ShouldCovidVaccinesBeMandated:f
📬 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice you can sign up for the Jeff 4 Justice email list.
💻 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice/links you can find a list of all of the social media platforms I’m at.
Thank you for watching.
Keywords:
#Jeff4Justice
#Unvaccinated
#IWillNotComply
#RightToTry
#mandates
#vaccinemandates
Jeff 4 Justice, jeff4justice, Unvaccinated, I Will Not Comply, Right To Try, IWillNotComply, RightToTry, mandates, vaccine mandates
Keywords
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