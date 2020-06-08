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Dreams & Mysteries - The Mystery of Translating God
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3 views • June 08, 2020
God is moving and speaking much more than many people think! Christians tend to believe they are the only vessels God speaks to, but what would happen if believers could learn to recognize and translate more of what God is already doing on the Earth for those around them? There's much more of an opportunity to be a part of God's will than you may have thought.
Visit dreamsandmysteries.com for more episodes and content!
Visit dreamsandmysteries.com for more episodes and content!
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