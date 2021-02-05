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ThePatriotNurse: The Most Versatile Herb EVER! Chamomile and Its Properties, Herbal Home Health Care
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191 views • February 05, 2021
Posted 4February2021:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the herbal profile of German Chamomile. It is found in a class of herbs known as diaphoretics and also acts as a mild sedative and nervine. Additionally, it takes the pain out of sunburns better than just about anything I've seen.
School of Natural Healing Hardcover – January 1, 2014
by Dr. John R. Chrisopher (Author) ISBN-13 : 978-1879436305
Herbal Home Health Care 2nd Edition
by John R. Christopher ISBN-13 : 978-1879436039
Rosemary Gladstar's Medicinal Herbs: A Beginner's Guide: 33 Healing Herbs to Know, Grow, and Use Paperback – Illustrated, April 10, 2012
by Rosemary Gladstar (Author) ISBN-13 : 978-1612120058
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
School of Natural Healing Hardcover – January 1, 2014
by Dr. John R. Chrisopher (Author) ISBN-13 : 978-1879436305
Herbal Home Health Care 2nd Edition
by John R. Christopher ISBN-13 : 978-1879436039
Rosemary Gladstar's Medicinal Herbs: A Beginner's Guide: 33 Healing Herbs to Know, Grow, and Use Paperback – Illustrated, April 10, 2012
by Rosemary Gladstar (Author) ISBN-13 : 978-1612120058
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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