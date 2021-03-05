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American Prophets of Baal: God Has Had Enough!
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241 views • March 05, 2021
Main YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3j5BxGr
Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. That is a fact which is accepted by the entire world... except for the most popular preachers in America, and the millions of people who subscribe to American evangelicalism. They refuse to accept that their false god is unable to do so much as push a pencil over, much less win a presidential election... just like the prophets of Baal, who bluffed as hard as they could to invoke their god, until the REAL God had had enough. How long will they continue to bluff? And how long will it be until God has had enough?
Produced by: Jude
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Donald J Trump - FAIR USE
The Lord said to me, ‘I am going to give your president a second win.’
Hank and Brenda Kunnemanm- FAIR USE
Prophecy by Hank Kunneman - USA, Year 2020, President, 3 Elections
IMO News Network - Fair USE
Pastor Mark Burns Supports Trump
Paula White Ministries - FAIR USE
Paula White Cain - Paradigm Shift 2020 Conference - August 29, 2020
TheThinkingAtheist - FAIR USE
The Evangelical Election Meltdown
The MAGA Church
The Lincoln Project - FAIR USE
Steven Kozar
When the Prophets Get Everything WRONG! - FAIR USE
11Alive
Georgia voters report long lines, widespread concerns on first day of early voting - FAIR USE
Superbook - FAIR USE
Superbook - Elijah and the Prophets of Baal - Season 2 Episode 13-Full Episode (Official HD Version)
TODAY
Officer Injured During Capitol Hill Riot Dies | TODAY - FAIR USE
Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. That is a fact which is accepted by the entire world... except for the most popular preachers in America, and the millions of people who subscribe to American evangelicalism. They refuse to accept that their false god is unable to do so much as push a pencil over, much less win a presidential election... just like the prophets of Baal, who bluffed as hard as they could to invoke their god, until the REAL God had had enough. How long will they continue to bluff? And how long will it be until God has had enough?
Produced by: Jude
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Donald J Trump - FAIR USE
The Lord said to me, ‘I am going to give your president a second win.’
Hank and Brenda Kunnemanm- FAIR USE
Prophecy by Hank Kunneman - USA, Year 2020, President, 3 Elections
IMO News Network - Fair USE
Pastor Mark Burns Supports Trump
Paula White Ministries - FAIR USE
Paula White Cain - Paradigm Shift 2020 Conference - August 29, 2020
TheThinkingAtheist - FAIR USE
The Evangelical Election Meltdown
The MAGA Church
The Lincoln Project - FAIR USE
Steven Kozar
When the Prophets Get Everything WRONG! - FAIR USE
11Alive
Georgia voters report long lines, widespread concerns on first day of early voting - FAIR USE
Superbook - FAIR USE
Superbook - Elijah and the Prophets of Baal - Season 2 Episode 13-Full Episode (Official HD Version)
TODAY
Officer Injured During Capitol Hill Riot Dies | TODAY - FAIR USE
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