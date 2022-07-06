Drone footage of Georgia Guidestones Following Suspected Explosion

Video Of Georgia Guidestones

‘Explosion’ reported at Georgia Guidestones: ‘Monument to the devil’ seen lying in ruins with emergency personnel on the scene in rural Elbert County, GAThis monument has been a center of controversy since it was first erected 42 years ago because it presents a set of ten “guidelines” describing a New World Order with a vastly smaller global population living “in harmony” with nature.

The Georgia Guidestones, 19-foot granite monoliths, are inscribed with ten messages that are etched in stone in eight different languages including Arabic, Chinese, English, Hebrew, Swahili, Russian, Hindi and Spanish.

The messages, known as the “guiding principles,” advocate for population reproduction control, environmentalism and internationalism. The monument calls for a New World Order with a vastly smaller human population - 500 million - living in harmony with nature.



