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The Rich Denigrate The Poor - Proverbs 18:23 (NIV)
23 The poor plead for mercy,
but the rich answer harshly.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The rich are not presented very affectionately in the Scriptures.
The main criticism is their infatuation with their wealth.
See the true story (IMO) of "The Rich Man And Lazarus"
Luke 16:19-31
https://pc1.tiny.us/4jd4sv9c
#poor #plead #mercy #rich #answer #harshly