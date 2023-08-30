14. Monero CLI Wallet: Setup Brighteon Account Monero Wallet Receiving Address

In this video, I show you how to setup your Brighteon account own Monero wallet receiving address using the sub-address that we just created in:

- "13. Monero CLI Wallet: Create new receiving address": https://www.brighteon.com/00727b21-c91d-4026-a04c-9d7651cb2600





Additional Note: Obviously, don't use the exact same sub-address as me, nor Seed Phrase, Private Key, Public Key, View Key, Primary Address and sub-addresses. Anyway, I am going to delete the wallets that I created for these videos. Use your own Seed Phrase, Private Key, Public Key, View Key, Primary Address and sub-addresses. Remember: save your Seed Phrase in a safe place, keep everything secret and only share publicly sub-addresses for receiving payments. Enjoy financial freedom at its best!

