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Peter Navarro: The FBI Went Judge Shopping to Justified Mar-a-Lago Raid
“… it's a partisan witch-hunt designed to take Trump out in the 24 elections… They issued those warrants. I read them carefully. And it says right in one of them if you do this, you can't run for office. I mean, it's not like they're trying to hide the fact that they're trying to stop Donald John Trump from running for president.”
Source
https://rumble.com/v1iw52t-peter-navarro-the-fbi-went-judge-shopping-to-justified-mar-a-lago-raid.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4