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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05-25
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20 views • May 25, 2021
THE LEFT THINKS THEY ARE IN CHARGE. They are not. All they are is servants to the people, not the other way around. They are servants only. Only God is in charge, and great will be the fall of those who do not think so. for in order to be a great leader, you have to be a servant first. God showed us the way on that one,.
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