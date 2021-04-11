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Italiani svegliatevi: 5G, COVID-19 e la scacchiera mondiale
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31 views • April 11, 2021
L uso militare del 5G è cosa pubblica. Quello civile è cosa nostra. Insieme sono cosa nuova. Lo sviluppo dell'operazione COVID-19 e' direttamente proporzionale a quella delle infrastrutture 5G.
E nessuno se ne chiede perché.
E nessuno se ne chiede perché.
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