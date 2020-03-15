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Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ Ομιλια ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ για τον ΠΟΛΕΜΟ & την ΕΙΣΒΟΛΗ στην ΠΟΛΩΝΙΑ στο ΡΑΙΧΣΤΑΓΚ 1 Σεπτεμβριου 1939
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55 views • March 15, 2020
ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΟΜΙΛΙΑ του Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ στο ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΚΟ ΚΟΙΝΟΒΟΥΛΙΟ την 1 Σεπτεμβριου 1939 για τον Β.ΠΑΓΚ.ΠΟΛΕΜΟ τις ΑΙΤΙΕΣ & την ΑΓΓΛΙΑ με την ΕΙΣΒΟΛΗ στην ΠΟΛΩΝΙΑ & τα ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΚΑ ΕΔΑΦΗ που ΚΑΤΑΠΑΤΗΘΗΚΑΝ απο την ΣΥΝΘΗΚΗ των ΒΕΡΣΑΛΛΙΩΝ το 1919-20.Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ που ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΜΑΘΟΥΝ ΟΛΟΙ ΟΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ
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