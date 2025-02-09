"Coyote Serenade" - Mr.Eaze on 160+ Music Platforms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"'Coyote's Serenade" is a gem of a country song. Heartfelt lyrics about a cowboy's night in the desert. It captures the simple charm of a cowboy's life.
🍁Music by Mr. Eaze🍁
Found on over 160 platforms, including, SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and Instagram, Amazon, YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute... https://x.com/Javelin_1969
© Music and Lyrics, Copyright Protected.