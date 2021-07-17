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This Is Your Sanctification - Even The Will Of GOD - Lift Up A Standard (v 2.0)
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30 views • July 17, 2021
Watch the playlists. The Word Stands, and we are judged out of It regardless of whether you believe Him or not. "Study to shew thyself approved unto GOD, a workman that needeth NOT TO BE ASHAMED, rightly dividing the Word of Truth." I don't want that to be me at the end. You can't learn the Truth by looking at halves of verses or verses by themselves. Every argument that I could conceive, I went to the LORD, earnestly seeking, and He faithfully answered, over and over and over again. I freely give as I have been given. All glory to the only One Who is Worthy, The LORD GOD! May HE bless you in all things through Jesus Christ.
Here is The WAY Home Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcjo1LacHF1mnYeRmEbtU3du
Here is the 2nd playlist, a continuation on the same subject - A Journey Through Jeremiah:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzchrWS8kbF46hwax-MBtBMCi
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Song: Ivan Shpilevsky - End of the World (No Copyright Music)
Music provided by Tunetank.
Free Download: https://bit.ly/3fmEqm4
Video Link: https://youtu.be/Rn5wv3ubgPI
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Song: Ivan Shpilevsky - The Time (No Copyright Music)
Music provided by Tunetank.
Free Download: https://bit.ly/3e3sxiw
Video Link: https://youtu.be/zeXd4dFB5cw
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Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only!!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
FAIR USE DEFINITION:
(Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use)
Fair use is a doctrine in the United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as for commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test. The term “fair use” originated in the United States. A similar principle, fair dealing, exists in some other common law jurisdictions. Civil law jurisdictions have other limitations and exceptions to copyright.
Here is The WAY Home Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcjo1LacHF1mnYeRmEbtU3du
Here is the 2nd playlist, a continuation on the same subject - A Journey Through Jeremiah:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzchrWS8kbF46hwax-MBtBMCi
-------
Song: Ivan Shpilevsky - End of the World (No Copyright Music)
Music provided by Tunetank.
Free Download: https://bit.ly/3fmEqm4
Video Link: https://youtu.be/Rn5wv3ubgPI
-------
-------
Song: Ivan Shpilevsky - The Time (No Copyright Music)
Music provided by Tunetank.
Free Download: https://bit.ly/3e3sxiw
Video Link: https://youtu.be/zeXd4dFB5cw
-------
Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only!!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
FAIR USE DEFINITION:
(Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use)
Fair use is a doctrine in the United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as for commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test. The term “fair use” originated in the United States. A similar principle, fair dealing, exists in some other common law jurisdictions. Civil law jurisdictions have other limitations and exceptions to copyright.
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