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Rand Paul Objects to Giving Ukraine $40Billion in EPIC Speech
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91 views • May 13, 2022
Rand Paul stood up in the Senate today to stop the insane $40 Billion Ukraine spending bill. It MUST be stopped in the Senate this is insane... the establishment is at war with the American People... 21st century siege and pillage. ~JT
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