Clean, DE-centralized Energy, Finally, with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

Overview of the pre-launch of DISRUPTIVE cleantech startup, OneHouseOffTheGrid.com (1HOG), and America's BEST part-time, home-based business opportunity by 1HOG's Founder & COGO (Chief Off-Grid Officer), Danny "Drawdown, NOW!" Tseng. Get a WRITTEN game plan so you can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually all of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bills while also helping yourself & others to have up to 2 YEARS worth of water & food stored while seizing America's #1 business opportunity by visiting any of the below: tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp To schedule a complimentary net zero energy or off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation or, the shorter, printer-friendly version that you can SNAIL-MAIL at either: tinyurl.com/OffGridQuestionnaire OR tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey If you own a non-residential building anywhere in the world, fill-out tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsulation & learn how to be more "green" & having more CA$H-flow at tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu & youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany $$$ Change the trajectory of your life and be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" by filling-out: tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid & then leaving a voicemail at any of the below #s: 786.441.2727 (PREFERRED) Cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360 toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 You may also contact the “General” of the U.S. CLEAN AIR Force with questions, to report any broken links, to make suggestion(s), to make a client and/or business partner referral, to become an investor and/or become a Board Member, and/or for partnership inquiries. Global headquarters: 7081 Environ Blvd Ste 639 (dial #711 for me to buzz you in) Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33319 USA For the "Whole (Green) Enchilada!": One House Off-the-Grid websites, video channels (see: tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos), social media pages, e-guides, & more – all in one place – visit any of the below: tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid To view a timeline about the history of solar & learn MORE about solar, visit: Linktr.ee/SolarForDummies