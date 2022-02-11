© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Sodomite Spirit: Many of you have the sodomite spirit and you don't even know it
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • February 11, 2022
In this video, we show that the sodomite spirit stays embedded in people - making them sodomites - and that spirit can only be removed with the help of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.