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Homosexuality: Trauma,Trend,Choice Part 2
Theophilus
Theophilus
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24 views • May 16, 2022
This is PART 1
This is a series to show that the entertainment business tells you the truth about so many things, homosexuality being ones of those things.
Not only does the Bible tell us the truth but so do the wicked people behind the hollywood industry.
They just hide in clever ways so people dont see it.
The Bible says that the ACT of laying with the same sex is an abomination to the Lord (Leviticus 18:22)
and that God gave people over to vile affections, women changing their natural ones for affections that goes against nature (Romans 1:26)

Homosexuality is based in two things, trauma and the trends of this world.

This series is to show that.
There is lots of information on the website with the information to back up more of what I am trying to show in this series. Go to this link for the section in the information:https://theophilus444.wixsite.com/theophilus/what-the-bible-says




Head over to the website for more:https://theophilus444.wixsite.com/theophilus


If you like what to you see here head on over to this channel that focuses more on the Bible: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xnIjQm9qtlg0/


If you or anyone you know is experiencing these feelings please repent and put your full trust into Jesus. He will deliver you from all your problems.
Here is some testimonies of people who were delivered from the same thing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckrxPyFrPdo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=725gfmMBBW4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0AHR-wV-nwY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ddKqjKAZew

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJQ5g0T4Pcg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVcyRFoWI28

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDPtzsMjJXE
Keywords
godjesusdepressionchristiantruthchoicehomosexualgayanxietytraumatrend
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