PROTEST AGAINST DRACONIAN COVID-19 MEASURES AUSTRALIA - MELBOURNE [JAN 29, 2022]15/01/2022 - PROTEST @ MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA - RAW FOOTAGE - PART 4 - WALK TO ROD LAVER ARENA====My Links=================TShirts for Charity=============================AUSTRALIA - MELBOURNE [JAN 29, 2022]AERIAL FOOTAGE OF THE PROTEST AGAINST DRACONIAN COVID-19 MEASURES IN MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIAThousands march in Invasion Day protests across Australia as dawn service held onlineThousands march in Invasion Day protests across Australia as dawn service held onlineMelbourne ceremony livestreamed due to Covid and Aboriginal Tent Embassy commemorates 50th anniversarySmoke and ire: Invasion Day protests across Australia – in pictures‘Fifty years of resistance’: Aboriginal Tent Embassy began with an umbrella and became a symbol of sovereigntyGet our free news app; get our morning email briefingPeople gather at Old Parliament House during a march to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Tent EmbassyThousands attend Invasion Day protest in Sydney's CBD – videoWed 26 Jan 2022 01.11 ESTWhile thousands of people marched around the country in protest on Invasion Day and gathered in Canberra in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, a day of mourning was held in Melbourne in the way most events in the Victorian capital have been held over the past two years: over a livestream.Organisers of the Melbourne, Hobart and Darwin Invasion Day events cancelled large in-person events this year due to high numbers of Omicron Covid cases within the Aboriginal community.The dawn service, a ritual that began with a few hundred people at the Kings Domain Resting Place in 2019, was held online from 5.30am.Each year the Invasion Day cry gets louder. Each year we add names to the list of our deadMore than 3,000 people watched via the Victorian Naidoc Facebook page. The ceremony featured words from past services from Wurundjeri elder Aunty Joy Murphy and the Victorian Greens senator Lidia Thorpe, a Gunnai, Gunditjmara and Djab Wurrung woman, who also held a small mourning ceremony for First Nations women on the steps of Victorian state parliament on Monday night.Then Uncle Jack Charles read through a list of massacres that occurred in Victoria from 1834 to 1850. The massacre sites are all over Victoria: Murdering Flats, Chimney Pots, Murdering Gully, Fighting Hills, Aire River, Snowy River, Mount Eccles, Mount Napier, and many more.The total death toll, from recorded massacres in Victoria, is 1,186. Research by the University of Newcastle has identified 311 massacre sites in Australia, dating from 1788 to 1930. The full death toll from frontier violence is unknown.