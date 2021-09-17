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EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Jane Ruby Teams Up With Nashville Star For Vaccine-Warning Music Video Sep 17, 2021
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160 views • September 17, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Nashville Star Shawn Gallaway of https://www.shawngallaway.com/ joins guest host Dr. Jane Ruby of http://drjaneruby.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to show the new music video they collaborated on to warn people about vaccines.
https://banned.video/watch?id=61450c7760f45409b31ebfe1
Nashville Star Shawn Gallaway of https://www.shawngallaway.com/ joins guest host Dr. Jane Ruby of http://drjaneruby.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to show the new music video they collaborated on to warn people about vaccines.
https://banned.video/watch?id=61450c7760f45409b31ebfe1
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