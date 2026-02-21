Baphomet Agenda, Marky-Mark, Iran, “Cowboys”, Taxless Trump, Forced Vaccination

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2026-02-20 #588
Cirucci Team Brief #588, 20 February 2026
Topic list:
* The Baphomet Agenda pushed by corrupt Western governments through their militaries.
* “Whoopi Goldberg” rescues Marky-Mark “Ash Tammuz” Wahlberg from RACIAL HUMILIATION!
* “Prince Andrew” has been DEMOTED and ARRESTED on his BIRTHDAY because of THE JEW.
* The Romerican mobilization aimed at Iran.
* The Jesuit Theater behind “cowboys” and INCESSANTLY memorializing them.
* “Ricky” Schroder.
* Jesse Jackson & Robert Duvall.
* “Activist Shirley Raines”
* Marjorie-Taylor-Greene gets a spotlight to attack “MAGA”.
* Bone-O, Spring-stein and the lot throw their $-bag star-power behind open-borders suicide FOR ROME.
* Donald Trump & spawn sue the taxpayer for $10 BIL because a government Commietard apparatchik disclosed how he has paid NO TAXES.
* The all-powerful black-robed CATHOLIC tyrants behind say it is “LEGAL” to FORCE both vaccination and sterilization on YOU.
* What will REAL justice look like?
