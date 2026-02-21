BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Baphomet Agenda, Marky-Mark, Iran, “Cowboys”, Taxless Trump, Forced Vaccination
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
19 views • 2 days ago

CTB 2026-02-20 #588

Cirucci Team Brief #588, 20 February 2026

 

Topic list:
* The Baphomet Agenda pushed by corrupt Western governments through their militaries.
* “Whoopi Goldberg” rescues Marky-Mark “Ash Tammuz” Wahlberg from RACIAL HUMILIATION!
* “Prince Andrew” has been DEMOTED and ARRESTED on his BIRTHDAY because of THE JEW.
* The Romerican mobilization aimed at Iran.
* The Jesuit Theater behind “cowboys” and INCESSANTLY memorializing them.
* “Ricky” Schroder.
* Jesse Jackson & Robert Duvall.
* “Activist Shirley Raines”
* Marjorie-Taylor-Greene gets a spotlight to attack “MAGA”.
* Bone-O, Spring-stein and the lot throw their $-bag star-power behind open-borders suicide FOR ROME.
* Donald Trump & spawn sue the taxpayer for $10 BIL because a government Commietard apparatchik disclosed how he has paid NO TAXES.
* The all-powerful black-robed CATHOLIC tyrants behind say it is “LEGAL” to FORCE both vaccination and sterilization on YOU.
* What will REAL justice look like?

_____________________

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
