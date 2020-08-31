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European Colonialism: How many Blacks did Whites kill? The MASSIVE Black Population EXPLOSION!
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133 views • August 31, 2020
I look at the mention of European cruelty due to colonialism. I do NOT examine whether these facts have a real basis. For example, the Belgian practise of cutting the hands off blacks is a topic I can revisit in the future.
Instead I focus on the claim that whites just slaughtered and killed millions of blacks in Africa and I compare it with the actual population statistics showing that black Africa had, and will continue to have the greatest population increase on the planet. This includes Apartheid South Africa.
Why are blacks in Africa the racial group with the greatest population growth of any group on the planet? How was this possible if the Europeans were apparently causing so much damage to Africa as the Liberals and Jews claim? What exactly is the mechanism which has caused Africa to have the greatest population explosion on the planet?
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
Instead I focus on the claim that whites just slaughtered and killed millions of blacks in Africa and I compare it with the actual population statistics showing that black Africa had, and will continue to have the greatest population increase on the planet. This includes Apartheid South Africa.
Why are blacks in Africa the racial group with the greatest population growth of any group on the planet? How was this possible if the Europeans were apparently causing so much damage to Africa as the Liberals and Jews claim? What exactly is the mechanism which has caused Africa to have the greatest population explosion on the planet?
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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