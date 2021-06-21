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US Federal Government Declares War On White People
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30 views • June 21, 2021
Don't be fooled: This all Started under the Trump Administration with Domestic Terrorism / Anti Semitic Bills
With all of this Critical Race Theory and White Supremacy As Top Threat talk, All sights are set against White Men.
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With all of this Critical Race Theory and White Supremacy As Top Threat talk, All sights are set against White Men.
This BitChute channel is Banned throughout the Canada, European Union, Russia, Australia and New Zealand.
For those experiencing issues viewing any videos please refer to some of my back up channels.
Brighteon .. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants
Utah Gun Exchange .. https://ugetube.com/@WardoRants
Bittubetv .. https://bittube.tv/profile/WardoRants
You can also find me on these social media sites:
facebook .. https://www.facebook.com/WardoRants/
Gab .. https://gab.com/WardoRants
Minds .. https://www.minds.com/WardoRants/
Twitter .. https://twitter.com/wardo101
Mewe .. https://mewe.com/i/wardorants
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