DNA altering vaccination is called Lucifer-virus
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published Yesterday


The television or radio is silent about the changes in people’s behavior because of the vaccinations, while at a killer pace the roaring lion, the devil, continues with his tricks via the vaccinations.


Published on September 8, 2022 by My Shalom

Please share and do not change © BC

