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Vaccines 101 (Vanquishing the “Vaccinati” with Veracity) - Episode 10 of The Truth About Vaccines 2020
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5322 views • October 20, 2020
Welcome to Episode 10 of ‘The Truth About Vaccines 2020.’ First of all, let us explain the meaning of this episode 10 title – Vaccines 101 (Vanquishing the “Vaccinati” with Veracity) – this is really just a catchy alliteration (using the same first letter which in this case is a “v”) in order to state that the TRUTH about vaccines (or Vaccine Veracity) will thoroughly defeat (or Vanquish) the LIES which are propagated by the self-proclaimed “enlightened ones” when it comes to vaccine policy (aka, the “Vaccinati”).
Simply put: The TRUTH ABOUT VACCINES defeats the DECEPTIONS about Vaccines. TRUTH WINS!! It’s our hope that this episode enables you to put all the pieces together and be able to defend your position on vaccines, based upon TRUTH.
Sign-up now to be informed of the remaining broadcast schedule & when we broadcast all episodes for free again. ➡ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
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Our mission is to save lives by sharing the truth with the world. Our children, and your children, and future generations are the target of our mission. We will never stop fighting to protect our health freedom - and all our FREEDOMS! But we’re not Big Pharma (with deep pockets) and we don’t have advertisers. Much like PBS, we need your support to continue broadcasting free information to the world and continue saving lives. That’s why we are asking you to join the movement and support our mission by owning ‘The Truth About Vaccines 2020’. ➡ https://bit.ly/Support-TTAV-2020
Simply put: The TRUTH ABOUT VACCINES defeats the DECEPTIONS about Vaccines. TRUTH WINS!! It’s our hope that this episode enables you to put all the pieces together and be able to defend your position on vaccines, based upon TRUTH.
Sign-up now to be informed of the remaining broadcast schedule & when we broadcast all episodes for free again. ➡ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our mission is to save lives by sharing the truth with the world. Our children, and your children, and future generations are the target of our mission. We will never stop fighting to protect our health freedom - and all our FREEDOMS! But we’re not Big Pharma (with deep pockets) and we don’t have advertisers. Much like PBS, we need your support to continue broadcasting free information to the world and continue saving lives. That’s why we are asking you to join the movement and support our mission by owning ‘The Truth About Vaccines 2020’. ➡ https://bit.ly/Support-TTAV-2020
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