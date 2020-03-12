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Trump: We will suspend travel from Europe to US for the next 30 days
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10 views • March 12, 2020
President Trump addresses the nation from Oval Office calling on Congress for an increase in budget, pay roll tax relief, and a 30-day travel ban Europe.
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