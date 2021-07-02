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Don't come to my door
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90 views • July 02, 2021
Don't come to my door
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Recent video regarding door to door vaccine awareness from Detroit. But this is still relevant because this kind of thing is reaching other parts of the country as time progresses.
Don't come to my door. I ain't taking no shots. Get off my lawn
Report a Problem
Recent video regarding door to door vaccine awareness from Detroit. But this is still relevant because this kind of thing is reaching other parts of the country as time progresses.
Don't come to my door. I ain't taking no shots. Get off my lawn
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