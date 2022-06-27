Flat Earth Fact #18: High Altitude Balloons Prove the Earth is Flat & Stationary! [26.06.2022]

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ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
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As always, my videos are free to use, edit, mirror, share, criticize, claim as your own, or whatever. I will never file a copyright claim against anyone.
For the globe trolls (whether you're paid trolls or just insane globe zealots who have nothing better to do than attack flat earthers) - this is my classroom and if you want to comment here, there are a few rules:
(1) no spamming, including group attacks - keep to your one comment and its thread;
(2) no personal insults; (3) do not link to propaganda videos;
(4) stay relevant to the topic at hand;
(5) treat everyone here, especially my friends, with respect and kindness; and,
(6) I'm not here to help you earn your income as a globe propagandist and so if you're incapable of actually mustering an independent thought and just want to repeat shill talking points - good riddance.
Violators will be banned immediately and I don't think anyone's going to shed any tears for you.
2,190 views Jun 26, 2022
Taboo Conspiracy
17.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/cbA4UuZtgXA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw
Special thanks to John Thor for his help in compiling these videos (please subscribe):
John Thor - 5.23K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV6uX1lhCEuqDg5jwm2v_IA
Contact me at [email protected]
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