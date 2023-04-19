Create New Account
Food Emulsifiers Damage the Gut Mucus Lining and Microbiome.
Food emulsifiers are toxic.

Dr. William Davis, Supergut: Emulsifiers used in food processing cause gut inflammation.

Food emulsifiers used to make icecream and peanut butter creamy and prevent separation cause intestinal problems and destroy the gut's protective mucus lining. Switch to organic or make your own!

"...the emulsifiers found in foods such as icecream, salad dressings and peanut butter are proven to be major culprits in damaged [intestinal] mucus health...they act like dishwashing liquid, dispersing and thinning the gooey mucus...the effect is sufficient to cause inflammation of the intestinal wall..." ~ Dr. William Davis, Supergut Chapter 5

Heal Your Gut at: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthColitisIBSdiet.html

Dr. William Davis at www.DrDavisInfiniteHealth.com

FULL SHOW I read an excerpt from my new Super Gut book--chapter 5: Mind Your Mucus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foiNn4L7lF4

