Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE GREATEST LIES EVER TOLD
98 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 12 hours ago |
Donate

Del BigTree at the HighWire


March 3, 2023


The great lies of COVID-19 pushed on the world by global health agencies and mainstream media are unraveling before our eyes. Del walks through the ‘10 Myths Told By Covid Experts’ published by Johns Hopkins Surgeon, Marty Makary, MD, pinpointing when and where The HighWire was brave enough to report on debunking each one, going all the way back to January of 2020.


#MartyMakary #NYT #CovidLies


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bm5ae-the-greatest-lies-ever-told.html

Keywords
healthliesmedicinedel bigtreehighwiresurgeondebunkingcovid-19covidjohn hopkinsdr marty makary

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket