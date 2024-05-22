Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 20, 2024

Episode 2284- Ted does an intense must hear, must share, green segment on the degradation of our society! Please share this show! -What type of issues can come from the Pesticide chlormequat that is on our food? -Weight gain is directly connected to hormones and lifestyle. is con -Stretch and Exercise to keep flexibility and strength. -Push for vaccinations by using “fear porn” words like measles outbreak. -Myocarditis side effect from COVID vax. -Illegal immigrant kills female nursing student, Laken Riley, at UGA in broad daylight. -Does the U.S. Federal government hold illegal immigrants to the same law in order as our citizens? -Dual citizenship individuals are being elected officials in government and placed in power. -We need to stand our ground, Use the power we have through Christ and put on the full armor of God.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.