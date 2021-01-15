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Dr. Steve Pieczenik: We Are Witnessing A Military Coup And Trump Will Win!
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172 views • January 15, 2021
Dr. Steve Pieczenik appeared on the Alex Jones Show and claimed that a military coup was under way to carry out mass arrests against the deep state traitors on or before January 20th.. Dr. Pieczenik claims that a combination of FEMA and the military will actually save America, not enslave it.
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