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Divine Intervention - Rap Song - Lyric Video
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70 views • August 22, 2021
Short hip-hop song describing the world falling into psychosis and tyranny, and what the solutions are.
Song written and recorded by Bret Rife
Video Artwork taken from: MASS PSYCHOSIS - How an Entire Population Becomes MENTALLY ILL by After Skool https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09maaUaRT4M
Beat is titled Yoki, created by OPORA Production
Song written and recorded by Bret Rife
Video Artwork taken from: MASS PSYCHOSIS - How an Entire Population Becomes MENTALLY ILL by After Skool https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09maaUaRT4M
Beat is titled Yoki, created by OPORA Production
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