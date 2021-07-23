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UK Media - Are there any Rules? - A talk by Adam Levick of CAMERA's UK Media Watch
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Posted 21November2019 UKLFI Charitable Trust:
This talk was hosted by UKLFI Charitable Trust on 28 October 2019. UK Media Watch promotes fair and accurate coverage of Israel in the Media. Adam will speak about the challenges UK Media Watch faces in holding media outlets accountable to the accuracy clause of the Editors' Code of Practice, including those regulated by IPSO (like the Daily Mail, Telegraph and The Times) and those who opted out (such as the Guardian and Independent).
Adam Levick has served as Managing Editor of CAMERA's UK Media Watch since 2010. Adam has published reports on progressive antisemitism for the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, and his op-eds have appeared in many publications.
Media, UK Media, Antisemitism, Progressive Journalism, Racism,
This talk was hosted by UKLFI Charitable Trust on 28 October 2019. UK Media Watch promotes fair and accurate coverage of Israel in the Media. Adam will speak about the challenges UK Media Watch faces in holding media outlets accountable to the accuracy clause of the Editors' Code of Practice, including those regulated by IPSO (like the Daily Mail, Telegraph and The Times) and those who opted out (such as the Guardian and Independent).
Adam Levick has served as Managing Editor of CAMERA's UK Media Watch since 2010. Adam has published reports on progressive antisemitism for the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, and his op-eds have appeared in many publications.
Media, UK Media, Antisemitism, Progressive Journalism, Racism,
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