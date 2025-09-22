I've been working all day ♪

Laid-back blues instrumentation—fingerpicked electric guitar with a mellotron pad undercurrent—opens the verse, joined by soft brush drums and upright bass, Gentle slide guitar echoes the vocal phrasing, The chorus lifts with gospel-style harmonies and organ swells, while a rhythmic field recording of distant train whistles forms a subtle motif, In the bridge, everything pares back to voice, resonator guitar, and minimal percussion, highlighting the confessional atmosphere, before building back into a richer group vocal arrangement to close





I've been trading my labor, working all day Overtime hours, just to survive another day So I can sit here and watch my freedom fade away Drag back home, drown my sorrows in natural remedies It's a disgrace what they've done to the world we knew For folks like me, and folks like you I wish I could wake up and it not be true But it is, oh, it is Living in this new world, with a spirit untamed The global elites, they all just wanna be in command They wanna track every move, every thought in our minds But they underestimate us, they think we're blind 'Cause our cryptocurrency's free, it can't be controlled And it's not taxed to death, by the rich and the bold I wish the powers that be would see the truth clear That we won't stand for their lies, nor their propaganda here They've poisoned our food, with their chemicals vile And vaccinated our children, with a madman's smile But we grow our own food, and we trust in our herbs And we won't bow down, to their corporate swerves Lord, it's a disgrace what they've done to the world we knew For folks like me, and folks like you But we'll rise up and fight, and we'll take back what's ours With natural health, and decentralized powers.