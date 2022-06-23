Facebook Is Receiving Sensitive Medical Information from Hospital Websites

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A tracking tool installed on many hospitals’ websites has been collecting patients’ sensitive health information—including details about their medical conditions, prescriptions, and doctor’s appointments—and sending it to Facebook.
The Markup tested the websites of Newsweek’s (https://www.newsweek.com/worlds-best-hospitals-2022/united-states) top 100 hospitals in America. On 33 of them we found the tracker, called the Meta Pixel, sending Facebook a packet of data whenever a person clicked a button to schedule a doctor’s appointment.
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