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Lady Goes Off On Orange County CA Board Of Education For Wanting To Secretly Vaccinate Children
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260 views • April 12, 2021
Human rights attorney, Leigh Dundas, holds the CA board of education to account for pushing vaccines on innocent children.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=607336a3c5f4c31752d33944
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=607336a3c5f4c31752d33944
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