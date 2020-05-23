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2020 KTM 790R
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18 views • May 23, 2020
Took the KTM 790R out for a little spin in Santa Fe. Had the suspension set to Sport, and never had an issue with bottoming out, which indicates I can push a bit harder on it. Definitely need more aggressive tires for this kind of riding.
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