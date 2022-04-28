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What Does Bill Gates Plan To Do After He Vaccinates the World Population By Steven Hotze, MD - Dr. Hotze Exposed Their Plan In This Video Made Over 14 Months Ago
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282 views • April 28, 2022
What Does Bill Gates Plan To Do After He Vaccinates the World Population By Steven Hotze, MD - Dr. Hotze Exposed Their Plan In This Video Made Over 14 Months Ago
Description:
#StevenHotze #MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #Nanotech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #mRNA #GeneTherapy #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset #MassVaccinationProgram
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Description:
#StevenHotze #MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #Nanotech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #mRNA #GeneTherapy #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset #MassVaccinationProgram
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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