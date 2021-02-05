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YOU SAY YOU WANT A REVOLUTION? [2021-02-04] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
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170 views • February 05, 2021
YOU SAY YOU WANT A REVOLUTION? [2021-02-04] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
Polly does a great job on this video. Whether Q is real or not, is not really the issue right now. Since DEMONrats and MSM are calling Q, TRUMPSTERS, MAGA, STATE MILITIAS, III PERCENTERS, OATH KEEPERS, and PROUD BOYS as domestic terrorists rather than "PATRIOTS", while calling ANTIFA and BLM non-terrorists even after they did over 275 building burning riots in 2020, that is proof enough for me that Q is VERY LIKELY REAL and VERY EFFECTIVE IN HELPING TO AWAKEN THE UNCONSCIOUS MASSES. Polly is correct, Q at least has The Awakening going in the correct direction. I am the one that started calling myself a TRUTHER in 2010 when others were still calling themselves Conspiracy Theorists, and slowly that term is catching on. I have always been in support of ANONYMOUS, which are Anti-Government and Anti-Religious hackers. Most people are not ready to become that CONSCIOUS (aka FULLY AWAKE), but many are at least ready to become TRUTHERS (aka Awake to Some Truths), and baby steps in the right direction are better than nothing. After seeing how DEMONrats (aka Democrats, Rinos, and Neocons) along with MSM have relentlessly attacked TRUMP for the past 5 years, I am fairly sure Donald J. Trump is NOT one of them, he truly is trying to DRAIN THE SWAMP and give control of the US Republic back to the people. The US Military is the only way to take back the US Republic, individuals CAN NOT do it because too many people are still UNCONSCIOUS. You CAN NOT be an ARMY OF ONE with your many guns and massive ammo and make a difference. We must support The Truth Movement, The Great Awakening, Anonymous, The US Military, Donald J. Trump, Q, and each other in taking back the Republic. Thank you Polly.
Note: Wyoming seems to be a great place to live.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Polly St. George @ Amazing Polly
https://amazingpolly.net/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Polly does a great job on this video. Whether Q is real or not, is not really the issue right now. Since DEMONrats and MSM are calling Q, TRUMPSTERS, MAGA, STATE MILITIAS, III PERCENTERS, OATH KEEPERS, and PROUD BOYS as domestic terrorists rather than "PATRIOTS", while calling ANTIFA and BLM non-terrorists even after they did over 275 building burning riots in 2020, that is proof enough for me that Q is VERY LIKELY REAL and VERY EFFECTIVE IN HELPING TO AWAKEN THE UNCONSCIOUS MASSES. Polly is correct, Q at least has The Awakening going in the correct direction. I am the one that started calling myself a TRUTHER in 2010 when others were still calling themselves Conspiracy Theorists, and slowly that term is catching on. I have always been in support of ANONYMOUS, which are Anti-Government and Anti-Religious hackers. Most people are not ready to become that CONSCIOUS (aka FULLY AWAKE), but many are at least ready to become TRUTHERS (aka Awake to Some Truths), and baby steps in the right direction are better than nothing. After seeing how DEMONrats (aka Democrats, Rinos, and Neocons) along with MSM have relentlessly attacked TRUMP for the past 5 years, I am fairly sure Donald J. Trump is NOT one of them, he truly is trying to DRAIN THE SWAMP and give control of the US Republic back to the people. The US Military is the only way to take back the US Republic, individuals CAN NOT do it because too many people are still UNCONSCIOUS. You CAN NOT be an ARMY OF ONE with your many guns and massive ammo and make a difference. We must support The Truth Movement, The Great Awakening, Anonymous, The US Military, Donald J. Trump, Q, and each other in taking back the Republic. Thank you Polly.
Note: Wyoming seems to be a great place to live.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Polly St. George @ Amazing Polly
https://amazingpolly.net/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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